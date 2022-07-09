Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.