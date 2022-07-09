Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after buying an additional 372,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after acquiring an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,582,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

