Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

