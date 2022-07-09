Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 2,151 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after purchasing an additional 191,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Barclays cut their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

Shares of ECL opened at $155.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average of $179.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

