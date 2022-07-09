Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 1,099 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 255.4% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $210,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NYSE D opened at $79.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

