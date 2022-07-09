Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,115 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $232.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

