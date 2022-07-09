Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Trading Up 16.2%

Shares of Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) were up 16.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 334,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 276,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

JUSHF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Jushi from $3.40 to $3.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Jushi ( OTCMKTS:JUSHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

