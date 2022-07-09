JulSwap Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $235,280.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

