JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,900 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($23.01) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.43) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.40) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.95) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.34).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK opened at GBX 1,754.80 ($21.25) on Tuesday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £89.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,747.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,676.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,248.69).

GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.