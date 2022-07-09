Jobchain (JOB) Trading Down 48.2% Over Last 7 Days

Jobchain (JOB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $79.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,861,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

