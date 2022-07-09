Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.80 billion-$32.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.67 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

NYSE:JBL opened at $52.06 on Friday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $23,055,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 80.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 121,430 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.