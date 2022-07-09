Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.88

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $9.95. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,301 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biopharmaceutical or medical technology/device industries.

