iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

