iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 11.8% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after purchasing an additional 129,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $231.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

