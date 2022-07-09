iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Boosted by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $139.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

