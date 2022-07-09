iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is TAP Consulting LLC’s 9th Largest Position

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $175.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.