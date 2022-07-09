iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $38,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $229.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

