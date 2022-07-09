iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 21,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 34,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.