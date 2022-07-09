iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 21,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 34,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.