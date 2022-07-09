iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.78. 9,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 43,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

