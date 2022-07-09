iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 59.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 243.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,084,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,937,000 after purchasing an additional 768,433 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.