iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Reduced by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.65.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

