iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.40 and last traded at $67.67. Approximately 618,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 719,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.83.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.29.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.