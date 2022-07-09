iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.40 and last traded at $67.67. Approximately 618,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 719,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.