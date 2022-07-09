iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Family Capital Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.8% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19,286.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.77. 7,557,639 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.