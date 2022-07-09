iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,664 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

IMTB opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $51.89.

