iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.15 and last traded at $86.15. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

