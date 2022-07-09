iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,265,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 39,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

