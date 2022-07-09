Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Lifted to “Hold” at ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:IOBCF opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. Ion Beam Applications has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

