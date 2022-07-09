Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Lifted to “Hold” at ING Group

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2022

ING Group upgraded shares of Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:IOBCF opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. Ion Beam Applications has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.