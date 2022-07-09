Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Lifted to “Hold” at ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:IOBCF opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. Ion Beam Applications has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $23.45.
Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (Get Rating)
