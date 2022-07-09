Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS: ANCTF):

6/30/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$57.00.

6/30/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

6/30/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$59.00 to C$60.00.

6/17/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

5/25/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$77.00.

Shares of ANCTF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. 2,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,755. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.