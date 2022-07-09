Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS: ANCTF):
- 6/30/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$57.00.
- 6/30/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00.
- 6/30/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$59.00 to C$60.00.
- 6/17/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$58.00.
- 5/25/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$77.00.
Shares of ANCTF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. 2,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,755. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.
