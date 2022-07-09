Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 8th (ASR, BAM, BERY, BIIB, FCX, HT, LAZ, MGA, RBA, SNN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 8th:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

