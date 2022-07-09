Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,221 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF comprises 1.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

NASDAQ KBWY opened at $22.47 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.