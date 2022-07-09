Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.81. 1,149,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,996. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

