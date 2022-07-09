Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Sold by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd reduced its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 416,000 shares during the quarter. Intevac accounts for 1.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 1.00% of Intevac worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intevac by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Intevac by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intevac by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 51.60%.

In related news, Director Michele Klein acquired 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,300. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

