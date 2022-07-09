Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intertek Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.
IKTSY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.71) to GBX 6,080 ($73.63) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intertek Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,105.33.
Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
