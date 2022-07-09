Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intertek Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

IKTSY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.71) to GBX 6,080 ($73.63) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intertek Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,105.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.8905 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

