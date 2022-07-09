Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

