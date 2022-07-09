Insured Finance Trading Up 22.4% This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $196,201.62 and $589.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,272,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

