Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

INSP stock opened at $203.36 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $98,589,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $79,800,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $72,772,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,132,000 after buying an additional 195,511 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,203.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after buying an additional 172,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

