Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 1,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.
