Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $65.19 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.67.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Diodes by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after buying an additional 80,081 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

