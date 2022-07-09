Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.98. 2,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 53.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $597,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 23.7% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period.

