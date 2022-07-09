Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4887 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Industrias Bachoco has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Industrias Bachoco to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.85. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Industrias Bachoco (Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.