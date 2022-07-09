Industrial Alliance Securities Begins Coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF)

Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMREF opened at 10.16 on Wednesday. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of 10.00 and a one year high of 11.73.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

