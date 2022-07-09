Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Shares Up 0.9%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.64. 1,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOMN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 2,489.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

