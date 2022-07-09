ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.63

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as low as $8.42. ImmuCell shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 1,779 shares traded.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 million, a PE ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.60.

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICCC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 358.1% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in ImmuCell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in ImmuCell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in ImmuCell by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.