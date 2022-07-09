Idena (IDNA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.37 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $150,413.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00570061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033539 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 87,187,743 coins and its circulating supply is 61,209,537 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

