ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $4.36 on Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $21.08 million and $47,246.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.36 or 0.00019947 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00127008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00560826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033306 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,834,767 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

