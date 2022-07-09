ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Shares Up 1.8%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. 586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.01 million for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the period. ICC accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.83% of ICC worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

