ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Shares Up 1.8%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. 586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.01 million for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 4.08%.
About ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)
ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICC (ICCH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.