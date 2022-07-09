Ï„Bitcoin Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $951.50 or 0.04401893 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $294,964.79 and $309.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00129627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00563610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033601 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

