Hyve Reaches 1-Day Volume of $108,246.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $108,246.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.94 or 0.01233070 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00121845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

