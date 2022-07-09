Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

TSE H opened at C$34.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.48. The company has a market cap of C$20.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$29.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.11.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.40%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

