Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.58

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.58 and traded as high as $64.43. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 220,360 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.60.
In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 92,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURN)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.