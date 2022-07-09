Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.58

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.58 and traded as high as $64.43. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 220,360 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 92,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

